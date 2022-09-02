Pregnant woman once again ticketed for driving in a Texas HOV lane

Brandy Bottone's first ticket, which made national news, was dismissed by a judge when she argued that Texas laws designate her unborn baby as a person and thus they should be allowed to use the carpool lane. Cops in Texas are cops in Texas and decided to make her argue it again.

A sheriff's deputy cited her for driving alone in the HOV lane that requires drivers to have at least one other person in the car — and Bottone claimed that the one other person was the unborn child in her womb.

She insisted that with the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on June 24, her unborn child now was recognized as a living person.

Her argument was apparently good enough to win a dismissal. It wasn't immediately clear if that second ticket, picked up Aug. 3, would also be kicked out.

"Yes, Ms. Bottone's HOV case was dismissed," a Dallas County district attorney's representative said in a statement to NBC News. "The defendant received a second HOV citation about a month after the first. This second citation is currently pending."