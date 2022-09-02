It's fascinating to watch this process by which primitive technologist, John Plant (previously at Boing Boing), turns creek sand into usable iron prills. I love the ingenious sluice that he makes using one of the clay roofing tiles he made in a previous video. This looks like a lot of painstaking work for the modest results, but as John says: It's proof of concept that you can get iron from river/creek sand.
Primitive Technology: making iron from creek sand
