Save on the iScanner App this Labor Day and get even more off if you bundle it!

Whether you're old enough to remember using fax machines or are used to dealing with trips to the print shop every time to need to make a copy of something, tasks like scanning documents have always been somewhat of a pain in the butt. You'd think this task would've been made easier by now — it's 2022 after all!

Believe it or not, annoying tasks, like scanning and sharing documents, is finally getting easier, all thanks to the iScanner App. This US-based digital tool is a stellar solution to a wide range of tasks, and since it lives in your phone, you can access it from quite literally anywhere. And at 79% off its regular price, it's a great time to get in on this fantastic scanning solution.

Wondering how a scanner can actually work from your phone? It's actually quite simple. By taking a picture of documents, like contracts, IDs, or whatever else on your phone, iScanner easily converts them to PDF, JPG, or TXT, allowing you to store and share files in very few steps (even on cloud services, including Dropbox, Evernote, or Google Drive). It can also recognize text from any scannable object with OCR and even sign or stamp documents electronically.

In addition to more basic scanning capabilities, iScanner provides you with a wide variety of scanning modes, like easily capturing physical IDs or photos, getting info through a QR code, or even capturing mathematical equations simply by taking a picture of it. In fact, the scanning tool can even measure the length of an object with just the tap of a finger.

Deemed the #1 Scanning App on the App Store with a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars and over 80 million downloads, the iScanner App proves to be the real deal.

