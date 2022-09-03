Marjorie Taylor Greene dangerously tells a Pennsylvania rally that Trump won

Jason Weisberger
Marjorie Taylor Greene

United States congressperson from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene stoked insurrectionist fires in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Declaring that Trump won the 2020 election, to the cheers of similarly misled fascism enthusiasts, she says "we know it" to be true. It is understood beyond any reasonable doubt that Trump did not win the 2020 Presidential election, and Greene's statements to otherwise are part of the dangerous trend we have been cautioned to stand firm against or lose our democracy.