United States congressperson from Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene stoked insurrectionist fires in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Declaring that Trump won the 2020 election, to the cheers of similarly misled fascism enthusiasts, she says "we know it" to be true. It is understood beyond any reasonable doubt that Trump did not win the 2020 Presidential election, and Greene's statements to otherwise are part of the dangerous trend we have been cautioned to stand firm against or lose our democracy.
Marjorie Taylor Greene dangerously tells a Pennsylvania rally that Trump won
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Evil Pure and Simple
The White House points out Marjorie Taylor Greene's duplicity on loan forgiveness
Perhaps Dark Brandon is a real thing. The White House tweeted a vicious burn on Georgia's pride, US Congressperson Marjorie Tayor Greene. When not complaining about very fishy-sounding SWAT attacks upon her home, Greene has been whinging about the meager amount of loan forgiveness some people who sought an education have received. READ THE REST
Jan 6th select committee is finally curious about what Ginni Thomas has been up to
It would seem the latest set of emails from disgraced Trump lawyer John Eastman have finally got the January 6th select committee curious about the seditious spouse of a Supreme Court Justice, Ginni Thomas' efforts to end democracy in the United States of America. Raw Story: The emails show Thomas was more extensively involved in… READ THE REST
Jewish couple sues Tennessee for funding anti-semitic children's home
A Christian children's services home in Tennesee has decided to not work with prospective parents who are Jewish because. When my former wife and I were adopting our daughter we encountered similar bullshit. Our first agency made huge mistakes, criminally screwed up paperwork, and then claimed that God intended it to be that way. Our… READ THE REST
Build top-tier websites for the unbeatable price of $99.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. As a web developer or entrepreneur, every business in today's world can't properly function without an online presence. While there are many web hosting platforms available, the lack of functionality and capabilities can be hindering… READ THE REST
Kiss sweaty wake-ups goodbye with this must-have cooling pillow
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Nothing says a good night's sleep like waking up in the middle of the night feeling clammy and uncomfortable, right? While this is, unfortunately, a side effect of snoozing through warm summer nights,… READ THE REST
Elevate your dinner parties with this personalized whiskey decanter set
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When you have friends over, you want them to feel comfortable, whether it's for a casual game night or an upscale dinner party. And considering that just about anyone these days will say yes to… READ THE REST