I like this silly Dunkin Donuts commercial from 1994. The commercial was made for Quebec and features slapstick, absurdist humor. The playful special effects make the Dunkin' Donuts store seem like a circus funhouse. They also forgot to say "Dunkin' Donuts" in the jingle, and instead just repeat the word "Donuts".
Dunkin Donuts commercial from 1994.
