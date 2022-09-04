Illustrator James Gurney explores AI art

Bob Knetzger
Screengrab: James Gurney

"Dinotopia" artist/author James Gurney interrupts one of his YouTube art demo videos to announce his own beta access to AI art program Dall-E 2. It's interesting to have a professional artist like James Gurney walk you through his personal experiences using this a text-to-image generator. He's not so much worried that AI art will eliminate art jobs or violate copyright. He more concerned about being told "You're not allowed to imagine that." How do you collaborate with a black box? I enjoyed his thoughts on how AI art generators should really work.