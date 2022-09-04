Snuff Puppets' parades of giant body parts are something to behold

Snuff Puppets is an art group that puts on amazing parades of giant body parts . I only came across their work recently, and I'm obsessed with it. They are based in Australia and tour around with their puppet shows. Their body-part puppets are totally surreal looking, especially when animated. It's fun to watch how the puppets interact with passersby on the street. I hope to see them live someday.

Here's a translation of the video commentary, by YouTube commenter katziliaf: