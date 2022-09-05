British morning show has paying energy bills as a prize

On U.K. show This Morning today, a "Wheel of Fortune"-style game was played in which one of the prizes was paying the contestant's energy bills. The U.K. is about to deregulate energy pricing, just in time for Christmas, and bills are expected to soar. The problem for the Conservative government is how to ensure that its crony-owned energy companies secure the windfall profits involved without the locals becoming unhappy enough to riot.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is the British answer to that dystopian dilemma.

#ThisMorning has turned completely dystopian and Black Mirror by offering to pay energy bills as a competition prize. pic.twitter.com/hs1DD6NXbo — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) September 5, 2022

BONUS: Here is former Conservative cabinet member Edwina Currie offering some tips on keeping warm.