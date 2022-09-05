Eminem is one Tony award away from becoming an EGOT

The EGOT has become the ultimate feather in a creative's cap. In previous eras, just winning a single award was enough to embed one's name in the pantheon of great artists. However, after decades of Oscars and Emmys, the value of a single trophy has been incredibly diluted. The prestige of any award diminishes even further when you realize how blatantly rigged the selection process is. Consequently, earning an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony is the new status symbol, as it allows the recipient an infinite claim to bragging rights. That is until EGOTs also become common.

With his recent win at the Emmys, Eminem has become one of the most unlikely candidates for the title of EGOT. That isn't a knock on Em's talent, mind you. It's just hard to believe that rap has become so intimately intertwined with pop culture that the most successful backpack rapper in history is one award away from qualifying for the celebrity equivalent of the dean's list.