Recently, a video began circulating purporting to be MAGA Marjorie Greene auditioning on the first season of American Idol, under the name Stefanie Sugarman. It certainly looks like her, and the contestant's refusal to accept her summary dismissal by the judges, sure tracks. But it's wishful thinking to see it as MTG. She would have been lying about her name, her age (Greene would have been 28, not 23), and where she was from. And this person has no Georgian accent.
Is this embarrassingly awful "American Idol" audition really Marjorie Taylor Greene? No.
