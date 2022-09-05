Scratchzilla, an early classic from mesmerizing animator Cyriak

Have you ever sat on a merry-go-round, only to have a giant reptile emerge from the sea and start spinning you around at lightning speed? That's what happens in this short animation, Scratchzilla, by Cyriak. The reptile also figures out how to make some funky tunes by using the merry-go-round as a musical instrument. My favorite thing about this animation is the way it combines the animation with footage of a real merry-go-round.