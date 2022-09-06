A New Mexico county commissioner has been removed from office over his participation in the January 6th insurrection

In New Mexico, Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin is the first public official to be removed from office for violating their oath to support the Constitution of the United States of America since 1869. This also marks the first time a court has ruled that the events on January 6th, 2021 were an insurrection.

CREW:

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, also known as the Disqualification Clause, bars any person from holding federal or state office who took an "oath…to support the Constitution of the United States" as an "officer of any State" and then "engaged in insurrection or rebellion" or gave "aid or comfort" to insurrectionists. Griffin, as an Otero County Commissioner since January 2019, took an oath to "support and uphold the Constitution and laws of the State of New Mexico, and the Constitution of the United States."

"This is a historic win for accountability for the January 6th insurrection and the efforts to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power in the United States. Protecting American democracy means ensuring those who violate their oaths to the Constitution are held responsible," said CREW President Noah Bookbinder. "This decision makes clear that any current or former public officials who took an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution and then participated in the January 6th insurrection can and will be removed and barred from government service for their actions."