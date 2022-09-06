Fox News host's insults turned into a fundraiser for the transgender community

Tucker Carlson insulted country music singer Maren Morris, who took issue with another country music person's comments about transgender children. Morris, not seeming particularly concerned about what a mean-spirited blowhard called her on the nation's number one source of lies, made a tee-shirt out of the insult and has raised over $100k for TransLifeline and the GLADD Transgender Media Program.

WREG:

The clash began after Morris criticized critical comments that were made by country singer Jason Aldean's wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean, regarding gender-affirming care for trans children.

…

While discussing the exchange on his television show "Tucker Carlson Tonight," the Fox News host labeled Morris as a "lunatic country music person."

Morris made light of the situation on her social media, and shortly after announced that she would be selling T-shirts with Carlson's quote on the front, alongside the Peer Support and Crisis Hotline for trans youth, to give back to the transgender community.

"All proceeds will be split between TransLifeline and the GLADD Transgender Media Program," said Morris in a tweet.