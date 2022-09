Given the recent premier of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, now might be a good time to brush up on your knowledge of Trolls in Tolkien's Middle-earth. Like, did you know that Trolls were created (or corrupted) by Morgoth in the First Age as a mockery of Ents (as Orcs were made as a mockery of Elves)?

Thumbnail image: Look at them, troll mother said. Look at my sons! You won't find more beautiful trolls on this side of the moon. (1915) John Bauer, Public Domain.