Man rescued after 11 days lost at sea floating in a freezer

Romualdo Macedo Rodrigues was fishing off the coast of northern Brazil when his boat began to sink. He climbed inside a cooler used to store any fish he caught. After eleven days in the shark-infested waters, Rodrigues was found by another fishing boat near Suraname. From CNN:

"Sharks were surrounding the freezer, but they went away. I thought (I would be attacked). I stayed on the top (of the freezer), I didn't sleep, I didn't sleep. I saw the dawn, the dusk, asking God to send someone to rescue me." Eventually water started to creep inside the freezer, and he says he used his hand to scoop it out. He didn't have food or water[…]

"That freezer was God in my life. The only thing I had was the freezer. It was a miracle."