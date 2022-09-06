The giant pink slugs that live atop an extinct volcano in Austrailia

These giant neon pink slugs can be found on the top of Mount Kaputar, an extinct volcano in Australia. They can't be found in the wild anywhere else in the world, so seeing one in person is a special treat. These vibrant critters, known as Triboniophorus sp. nov. 'Kaputar', are fungivores. They feed on algae, mold, and moss. They break down the plant material and turn it into nutrient-rich soil which helps plants grow. I never thought I'd be so awestruck by a slug.