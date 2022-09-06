These giant neon pink slugs can be found on the top of Mount Kaputar, an extinct volcano in Australia. They can't be found in the wild anywhere else in the world, so seeing one in person is a special treat. These vibrant critters, known as Triboniophorus sp. nov. 'Kaputar', are fungivores. They feed on algae, mold, and moss. They break down the plant material and turn it into nutrient-rich soil which helps plants grow. I never thought I'd be so awestruck by a slug.
The giant pink slugs that live atop an extinct volcano in Austrailia
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- australia
- climate change
- Delightful Creatures
- slugs
Getting to know the Trolls of Middle-Earth
Given the recent premier of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, now might be a good time to brush up on your knowledge of Trolls in Tolkien's Middle-earth. Like, did you know that Trolls were created (or corrupted) by Morgoth in the First Age as a mockery of Ents (as Orcs were… READ THE REST
Corporations, capitalism and conceptions of the self
What is capitalism? What is a corporation? What is the relationship between one's desires for consumption, capitalist notions of the individual self, and the power of corporations? The following documentaries help answer these and other questions about how capitalism limits democracy, and how psychoanalysis has impacted consumption and the notion of the social. First released… READ THE REST
Chokepoint Capitalism: how Big Tech and Big Content captured creative labor markets and how we'll win them back
Copyright scholar Rebecca Giblin joins forces with erstwhile Boing Boing editor Cory Doctorow to excoriate Big Tech and Big Content—not for the everyday sins of privacy invasion and surveillance but for their cornering of creative labor. Their book, Chokepoint Capitalism [Amazon], out later this month, identifies not just the problem but projects that show the… READ THE REST
This WiredVibe Personalized Music for Focus Subscription will keep you buckled in at work
by: Hillary Goldsmith There's plenty of incredibly questionable things we'd much rather do than jam away at our computer keys while the outside world just rolls past us. But, alas, you need to do things like eat, so work needs to get done. Instead of wishing for brighter days, you could just be productive and then spend that… READ THE REST
Be the Apple of your own eye with this deal
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When it comes to computers, it's always worth investing in the best. But sometimes investing in the best can cost a fortune, and that's unfortunate. And when you know that Apple makes some… READ THE REST
Create stellar animations with this top-rated software
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Even in today's super-advanced world, traditional animation can be super fun to watch, but if you're a creator, using outdated software and methods can be anything but enjoyable. Whether you're a professional animator… READ THE REST