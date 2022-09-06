Uvalde kids refusing to go to classrooms "guarded" by coward cops who let their friends die

An astonishing report from CNN:

"I went and talked to my son and I told him, 'They're gonna have more cops. They're gonna have higher fencing. And he wasn't having it," said Zayon's father, Adam Martinez. "He said, 'It doesn't matter. They're not gonna protect us.'"

Uvalde's made a big song and dance of hiring more cops and buying more security gear, but there were hundreds of cops standing around while a gunman killed 21 kids and teachers earlier this summer and they had more weaponry and equipment than they knew what to do with. The parents know it's all taxpayer-looting theatrics, their children know they're not safe, so what surprise it it that some of them are in no mood to play along?