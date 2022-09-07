137 underage patrons were cited at one Wisconsin bar

During what sounds like a routine sweep of Madison, Wisconsin's downtown bars, one establishment was found to have 98.5% of its customers too young to be drinking. Somehow 137 of 143 patrons were underage.

We Are Green Bay:

According to the Madison Police Department, during the evening of September 1, a proactive enforcement of liquor laws in the downtown area was conducted. Multiple bars were visited and the establishments were reportedly cooperative with officers.

However, at one particular bar, 137 individuals were cited for underage alcohol consumption and false identification violations. A total of 143 individuals were contacted and only six of them were over 21 or older.



The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and further citations are reportedly likely. The name of the establishment was not released.