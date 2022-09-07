A study shows that expectancy effects may be the source of microdosing's benefits

A small study on the effects of microdosing shows, shockingly, that people who could tell they were on a psychedelic had better effects. The study also failed to connect the effects of microdosing with any of the myriad positives folks associate with it, and, shockingly, may hinder cognitive function.

This mirrors my limited experiences with microdosing wherein the micro part is less interesting than the dosing.

