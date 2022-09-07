"Extremely toxic" orange animal with bad hair has returned to Florida

A creepy and toxic orange animal with bad hair has returned to Florida. According to the Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida, "Puss Caterpillars," frequently found in the fall and spring, should be avoided as the insect's fur contains "extremely toxic spines." From WFLA:

While it's best to leave them alone altogether, experts say if you do get stung, get the spines out of your skin as soon as possible using cellophane tape. Ice packs, oral antihistamine, and hydrocortisone cream can also be used to help with the pain.

The species isn't limited to Florida. They can also be found from New Jersey to Florida and west to Arkansas and Texas.