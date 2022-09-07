January 6th insurrectionist turned in by girlfriend gets a 9-month sentence

Richard Michetti, the Pennsylvanian insurrectionist turned in by his girlfriend, has been sentenced to 9 months in jail. Michetti angrily told his girlfriend she was a "moron" for not believing Trump's big lie, resulting in her calling the FBI to report his participation in the storming of the United States Capitol.

MSNBC:

A Jan. 6 rioter turned in by his ex after he called her a "moron" because she didn't believe Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was sentenced to nine months in federal prison Tuesday.

Richard Michetti of Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to a felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding in May. He admitted that he went inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and yelled "we feed your family," "you are just taking orders" and "we pay you" at officers; that he "gesticulated at the officers and at one point briefly pinched the sleeve of one officer"; and that he told officers they were "starting a civil war."