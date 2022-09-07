WaPo: Documents about foreign nation's nuclear defenses among those seized from Donald Trump's Florida compound

The Washington Post reports that foreign nuclear secrets were among the documents found in the FBI raid on ex-president Donald Trump's Florida compound.

A document describing a foreign government's military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities, was found by FBI agents who searched former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residenceand private club last month, according to people familiar with the matter, underscoring concerns among U.S. intelligence officials about classified material stashed in the Florida property.

The known knowns: eight countries have disclosed nuclear arsenals, Israel has an official policy of ambiguity about its nuclear weapons, and South Africa developed nuclear weapons but dismantled them in preparation for the end of apartheid.

What's the point of even being president if you don't have something to sell the Saudis over a nice round of golf?