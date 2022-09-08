Meet Big Tex, the "World's Tallest Cowboy," who stands at 55 feet and is the mascot of the State Fair of Texas—he's greeted visitors entering the fairgrounds in Dallas since 1952. The State Fair of Texas website has a terrific overview of Big Tex, which provides information about his history (he was created in 1949 to play the role of the 'world's largest Santa Claus' in Kerens, Texas), his silver screen fame (he was in the 1962 remake of the film "State Fair," which was shot in 1961), his outfitters (his clothes were sewn in the original Dickies plant in Fort Worth, and his boots were designed by Lucchese), and his size and measurements (he has a 33-foot, 9-inch chest; his jeans are sized 434 waist x 240 inseam; his hat is 95 gallons; his belt is 33 feet long; his boots are size 96). Check out the article to read more about Big Tex, and if you have a hankerin' to see him in real life, head to the Texas State Fair in Dallas, which runs from September 30-October 23.
Big Tex, the "World's Tallest Cowboy"
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- big tex
- cowboys
- texas
Pregnant woman once again ticketed for driving in a Texas HOV lane
Brandy Bottone's first ticket, which made national news, was dismissed by a judge when she argued that Texas laws designate her unborn baby as a person and thus they should be allowed to use the carpool lane. Cops in Texas are cops in Texas and decided to make her argue it again. Yahoo! A sheriff's… READ THE REST
Texas social workers told to keep investigations of trans kids' families secret
Newspapers in Texas report that social workers, tasked with investigating families of kids who seek gender-affirming care, are being ordered to keep their work secret, making no written communications that might be exposed to public scrutiny. "This will get messy", one supervisor reportedly told them. Those secrecy efforts came as workers inside the agency raised… READ THE REST
Despite law saying it must accept and display "In God We Trust" signs, Texas school district rejects rainbow-colored and Arabic ones
It's the law in Texas that schools must display donated signs saying "In God We Trust." I wonder what it is about the ones with rainbows and Arabic text that led the Carroll school district to defy the law and reject them. Carroll ISD refused to comment. In the Houston area, "In God We Trust"… READ THE REST
Channel your inner Einstein with this innovative calculator you can actually write on
While life has been made infinitely easier by being able to look up just about anything on your phone, there are just some calculations you could never figure out on that thing. Whether you have to solve complex equations for work or you're trying to make it through various math courses in school, having a great calculator… READ THE REST
This gadget is is like a mouse, but better, and it's on sale
When it comes to making your tech setup work best for you, especially if you are on the work-from-home grind, it's all about serving your day-to-day functions and the things you're working on. One superb way to get started is changing the things that don't serve you very well. You may think there's no need to reinvent… READ THE REST
Protect yourself and your family with this malware blocking subscription for $39.99
One of the top complaints of tech users is the overwhelming amount of spam, ads, and viruses that continuously cause issues when it comes to privacy and productivity. Pesky malware and trackers are a danger to our machines and can be detrimental to their functionality if we don't get ahead of them. They slow devices down, hack… READ THE REST