Cards against Humanity donating money to National Network of Abortion Funds

I have always loved the irreverent and hilarious card game, Cards Against Humanity. And now I love it even more, after finding out that the company is donating money from sales of the game to the National Network of Abortion Funds. They recently tweeted:

Today we're releasing some new packs. We're donating 100% of profits from all orders to forced-birth Republican hellholes to @abortionfunds. We're also donating an extra $100k right now.

On their website, they further explain:

YOUR STATE SUCKS Dear customers living in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming: Today, we are releasing some new packs. But while the packs were being printed, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and your state immediately turned itself into a dystopian forced-birth hellscape. So we're donating 100% of profits from orders to your nightmare-state to the National Network of Abortion Funds, plus $100,000 right now, to help the people most fucked over by the Republicans in your state government. We don't need your money. We also wanted to know what on earth the people in your state were thinking, so we asked them a few questions. You will unfortunately believe what we found. For the love of God, don't forget to vote. —Cards Against Humanity

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Cards Against Humanity. We need much more activism like this. (And if you want to be truly horrified, go click on the link that says "so we asked them a few questions," to see exactly what we're up against.) Keep up the good fight!