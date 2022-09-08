Customs officials seize thousands of donkey penises

At the international airport in Lagos, Nigerian authorities seized thousands of donkey penises on their way to Hong Kong. According to the Nigeria Customs Service area commander, the phalluses were "falsely declared … as cow male genitals (but) after due examination, my export officers discovered they were donkey male genitals." From the Associated Press:

Nigeria is trying to curb the export of donkey skins which has drastically diminished the country's population of the work animals, particularly in the north. Nigerian senators in 2021 proposed to ban the killing of donkeys and the export of their skins.

The lawmakers said such a ban on killing donkeys would further curb the export of donkey skins and genitals — which Nigeria prohibits — to countries like China where the skins are used in popular traditional medicines.