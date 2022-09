Trump-pardonee Steve Bannon's chronic logorrhea flared up as a result of being handcuffed and perp walked after being arrested for ripping off MAGA dupes in a Trump border wall scam.

"For every conservative [unintelligible] this is what happens during the last days of a dying regime," said the scruffy megalomaniac in a curiously flat tone, "They will never shut me up. They'll have to kill me first. I have not yet begun to fight."

This is a deeply satisfying video to watch.