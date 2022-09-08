Sheriff offended that a deputy police chief offered a presumed sex-worker White Claw

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Sheriff Grady Judd was shocked to discover deputy chief Jason DiPrima of the Cartersville Police Department had offered to pay an undercover officer $180 in cash and some White Claw for sex. Judd feels it is wholly inappropriate

"What is going on? You're a deputy chief. A high-ranking official in a very respected police department and you're showing up with White Claw and two Bud Lights?" Judd said.

DiPrima appears as a gentleman who asked his date what they'd prefer. Was this a White Claw variety pack, or several of the same drink?