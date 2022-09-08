Trump pitches a fit over the Lincoln Project's latest ad

The Lincoln Project has released another ad, and this time the infantile ex-President and worst loser in history freaked out enough to throw threats at them. Trump now says he will sue the Never Trump Republicans who understand video editing!

The ad is good.

This is the ad that pissed off Trump this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ee8edHICu3

Raw Story:

Donald Trump took to his Truth Social account on Thursday morning to attack the Lincoln Project and threaten them with a lawsuit after Fox News agreed to run one of their latest ads attacking the former president.

…

In his post, Trump also lashed out at Fox News for accepting the ad.

"The Perverts and Lowlifes of the Lincoln Project are back on, where else, Fox News. I thought they ran away to the asylum after their last catastrophic campaign, with charges made against them that were big time sleaze, and me getting many millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016," he wrote.