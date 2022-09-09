Janus the two-headed tortoise turned 25

Janus the two-headed tortoise just celebrated his 25th birthday. Thought to be the longest-living two-headed tortoise, Janus has a lot of heart—two, to be precise—along with four lungs. He resides at the Geneva Natural History Museum. From Reuters:

He is under constant surveillance in case he flips over, which could be fatal, and survived a bladder stone operation in 2020. His heads need periodic treatment with vaseline to stop them getting sore when they rub together.

His two personalities also generate different moods and tastes that can occasionally lead to conflict, for example over which direction to walk.

"The right head is more curious, more awake, it has a much stronger personality. The left head is more passive and loves to eat," [the museum's Angelica] Bourgoin said, adding that one head was partial to endives and the other to carrots.