Judge tosses Trump's performative lawsuit against Hillary and the DNC

Federal Judge Donald Middlebrooks spared no mercy upon Trump's rambling, conspiracy theory-filled lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC, and others. The lawsuit attempted to somehow prove that folks concerned over Trump's relationship with Russia were doing him dirty.

Putin is the real special master.

CNBC:

"Many of the Amended Complaint's characterizations of events are implausible because they lack any specific allegations which might provide factual support for the conclusions reached," Middlebrooks wrote in Thursday's order.

"What the Amended Complaint lacks in substance and legal support it seeks to substitute with length, hyperbole, and the settling of scores and grievances," he wrote.

The judge agreed with the defendants' characterization of Trump's lawsuit as "a series of disconnected political disputes that Plaintiff has alchemized into a sweeping conspiracy among the many individuals Plaintiff believes to have aggrieved him."