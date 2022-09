Who says people can not improve and grow with experience? Georgia's MAGA darling Marjorie Taylor Greene has done the seemingly impossible and used "Gestapo," in a sentence. It is still unclear if she knows what to call cold soup.

The FBI is Biden's Gestapo.

Federal law enforcement agencies that are used as political weapons should be dissected and the bad must be removed.

Tyrants are a cancer that America should never allow to fester and grow. https://t.co/DHXr2IAHdC — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 9, 2022

The MAGA fascists are working hard to call other people fascists at this point. The MAGA fud factory is repetitive but effective. I wish us our society well.