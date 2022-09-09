Trailer for AMC's Interview With The Vampire

AMC is to screen a fresh telling of Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire beginning October 2, and the trailer has dropped. Fans seem happy.

A luxury apartment covering an entire single floor of a high rise. Where the Vampire has granted the interview with the man he once judged to be unworthy. And where the journalist Daniel Molloy has hustled, for a second shot at the interview that got away from him 40 years earlier… Based on Anne Rice's iconic novel, Interview with The Vampire follows Louis' epic story of love, blood and the perils of immortality, as told to the journalist Daniel Molloy. Chafing at the limitations of life as a black man in 1900's New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist Lestat's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement. A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel.