Trump may have more classified documents in his possession, say prosecutors

U.S. prosecutors suggest that Donald Trump may have more classified documents in his possession, reports Reuters.

That revelation came in a Justice Department court filing asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to let it continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate while it investigates whether classified documents were illegally removed from the White House and improperly stored there.

The implication: the haul didn't get everything that's missing from the White House, so there probably more of it floating around Trump's Florida compound or in a desk drawer at a golf course in Jersey or whatever.

This is from the Department of Justice's response to Judge Cannon's ruling, after she appointed a special master to review the FBI raid's haul and stopped the government from accessing the classified documents Trump took. The DOJ's careful tailoring of its appeal was praised by experts for avoiding getting tangled in the "special master" delaying tactic, while forcing the issue on whether the government can access the marked-classified documents in the meantime.