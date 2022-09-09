Video: New footbridge collapses during ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating its opening

David Pescovitz

In Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, dignitaries were cutting the ribbon to celebrate the opening of a new footbridge when said bridge collapsed. Fortunately, nobody was injured. Video below. From The Guardian:

Spectators shouted in apparent glee as the VIPs struggled to get off the crumpled wreck[…]

One of the last people to climb free was a man in military fatigues and dark glasses who was clutching an unopened bottle of champagne, other footage shared widely on social media showed.