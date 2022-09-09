Watch Dark Brandon serve the GOP up on a platter

President Biden has had enough of the GOP members of congress and is finally calling out their BS in no uncertain terms. Perhaps he should start showing up in the back of their Town Halls and yelling them down.

C&L:

"I see them out there: Now we're going to build this new bridge here," Biden continued. "We're all for it. And by the way, this new road, we're going to have an internet that's gonna be all over."

After impersonating Republicans, he said, "I love it, man. They ain't got no shame."

Biden spoke about the deficit.

"Guess what, you know Republicans talk about being fiscally responsible, we are reducing the deficit," Biden said. "Last year, I reduced the deficit by $350 billion."

"You think they would have cared about inflation, reducing it, they would have voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, but every single Republican, House and Senate, every single one, every Republican in the House, every Republican in the Senate, they voted against it," he said.

"Now every single American needs to return the favor and vote them out of office," Biden added.