A sphere covered in Vantablack creates a fascinating illusion

Popkin

Vantablack is one of the world's darkest materials. It absorbs up to 99.96% of visible light, which is why it makes this basketball look so weird. I stared at the image for a few minutes straight, trying to wrap my head around how the man in the photo was actually holding a sphere, rather than a 2D circle. It creates a fascinating illusion.