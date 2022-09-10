Vantablack is one of the world's darkest materials. It absorbs up to 99.96% of visible light, which is why it makes this basketball look so weird. I stared at the image for a few minutes straight, trying to wrap my head around how the man in the photo was actually holding a sphere, rather than a 2D circle. It creates a fascinating illusion.
A sphere covered in Vantablack creates a fascinating illusion
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- material science
- Science
- vantablack
Frank Drake, astronomer and SETI pioneer, RIP
Frank Drake, the celebrated radio astronomer and SETI pioneer, has died. He was 92. Frank spent his life seeking out evidence of extraterrestrial transmissions. In 1960, he carried out the first SETI experiment to scan for radio signals of intelligent origin. He named the effort Project Ozma, after Princess Ozma of Oz who lives in… READ THE REST
Science writer Timothy Ferris explains the Voyager Golden Record, Time Travel, Global Warming, Creativity, and other fascinating topics
Timothy Ferris is a master of literary science writing. He illuminates, challenges, and inspires. The sense of wonder that Tim conveys in his work, like the critically-acclaimed books Coming Of Age In The Milky Way and Seeing In The Dark, is infectious. And like the best cultural critics, Tim connects the dots between science, history, art, and philosophy in… READ THE REST
Here's some crazy footage from the annual World Robot Conference in Beijing
Watching robots evolve has been one of the most bizarre parts of the 21st century. On the one hand, the creativity and innovation their presence symbolizes is a testament to human ingenuity. At the same time, it's hard to dismiss the rampant paranoia around the development of artificial intelligence. Maybe it's me, but whenever I… READ THE REST
Start taking better notes with this AI-powered transcription service
When you think of taking notes, you likely envision yourself with a sore hand, furiously scribbling as your teacher, colleague, or boss presents many more words than you're able to jot down. The notes can come out looking disorganized and lacking the very substance that you sought to write down in the first place, leading to discombobulated work… READ THE REST
Make an IMPACT on your pain with this deal
If you're a modern person, there's no shortage of things keeping you stressed and, as a result, causing you to experience muscle pain. And while there may be plenty of methods to try and alleviate stress, nothing can really beat the power of a massage (no, not this massage). If you're looking to mitigate some muscle pain but can't… READ THE REST
Keep your teeth 99% plaque-free, no scary dentist visit is required
While visiting the dentist is anything but a good time, the way your mouth feels after a regular cleaning makes it all worth it. And it just makes you realize how dirty your mouth feels during the time between these semi-annual trips, and, according to Healthline.com, your old plastic toothbrush simply doesn't cut it anymore, as… READ THE REST