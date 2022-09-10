For delicious corn, boil water, add corn, turn off heat, and cover for 10-30 min

Julia: So, corn's in the hot water. The water's off the heat. Put the lid on.
Becky: That's right, we're going to let it sit for 10 minutes.
Julia: And that's it.
Becky: How hard was that?
Julia: Barely a recipe, Becky.
My love for corn has led me down this rabbit hole search through the years for a favorite way to prepare fresh corn on the cob that treads the fine line of cooking convenience vs. quality has led me to try microwaving w/ husk on, pellet-smoking w/ husk on, grilling w/ husk on, frying, boiling, steaming, poaching in foil pouches, I've tried just about every variant including just eating the corn raw. Out of all the methods I've tried, the above video is by far my favorite way for simplicity, repeatability and delicious results.