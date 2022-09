The John Fetterman campaign continues to reap the rich rewards of the seemingly endless absurdity of Dr. Mehmet Oz's run for the US Senate from Pennsylvania.

After creepy, bizarre comments from Dr. Oz surfaced from a 2014 interview where he claims that incest with second cousins is "not a big problem," The Late Show with Stephen Colbert put together this funny ad announcing a new dating app, Dr. Oz's OKCousin.

The Fetterman campaign was quick to seize on it: