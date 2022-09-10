Hamtramck Disneyland is a folk art environment in Michigan created by Ukrainian Immigrant Dmytro Szylak. Here are the directions on how to get there. Szylak moved to the United States with his wife in the 1950s, and built the Hamtramck Disneyland over a 30 years period. The attraction was constantly being added to and modified by Szylak until he passed away in 2015, at the age of 92. You can watch a video tour of Hamtramck Disneyland to see how unique and awesome it is here. I would much rather take a trip to see Mr. Szylak's one-of-a-kind sculptures than the real Disneyland.
Hamtramck Disneyland is a must-see folk art environment in Michigan
