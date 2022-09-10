In this segment from The Late Show, Stephen Colbert and James Taylor perform a song, inspired by "You've Got a Friend," but written for work colleagues and others you're not really that close to.
James Taylor and Stephen Colbert sing "You've Got a Work Friend"
