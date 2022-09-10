Just in case you were wondering. Only when Lilibet is defeated are more revealed.
New royal line of succession
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- Games
- graphics
- monarchy
- politics
Orlando Bosch and anti-Cuban terrorism
How did Raoul Cantero III, a Harvard-trained lawyer and great-grandson of the US-backed Cuban dictator Fulgencia Batista, and who represented Orlando Bosch, the "unrepentant anti-Castro extremist who was labeled a terrorist by the U.S. government for his purported ties to bombing raids on Cuba," in a deportation hearing in 1989, end up becoming the first… READ THE REST
Michigan supreme court puts abortion rights on the november ballot
Michigan's Supreme Court ruled Thursday evening that the state's residents can vote this fall on adding abortion rights to the state constitution. The ruling ends a legal effort by GOP officials to prevent the referendum because of the word spacing in the petition. Many of those against the proposal argued against abortion but also asked… READ THE REST
Trump may have more classified documents in his possession, say prosecutors
U.S. prosecutors suggest that Donald Trump may have more classified documents in his possession, reports Reuters. That revelation came in a Justice Department court filing asking U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon to let it continue reviewing about 100 classified records seized by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate while it investigates whether classified documents were… READ THE REST
Start taking better notes with this AI-powered transcription service
When you think of taking notes, you likely envision yourself with a sore hand, furiously scribbling as your teacher, colleague, or boss presents many more words than you're able to jot down. The notes can come out looking disorganized and lacking the very substance that you sought to write down in the first place, leading to discombobulated work… READ THE REST
Make an IMPACT on your pain with this deal
If you're a modern person, there's no shortage of things keeping you stressed and, as a result, causing you to experience muscle pain. And while there may be plenty of methods to try and alleviate stress, nothing can really beat the power of a massage (no, not this massage). If you're looking to mitigate some muscle pain but can't… READ THE REST
Keep your teeth 99% plaque-free, no scary dentist visit is required
While visiting the dentist is anything but a good time, the way your mouth feels after a regular cleaning makes it all worth it. And it just makes you realize how dirty your mouth feels during the time between these semi-annual trips, and, according to Healthline.com, your old plastic toothbrush simply doesn't cut it anymore, as… READ THE REST