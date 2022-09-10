This reliable HP laptop comes with a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office

The question of whether you will need to use Microsoft Office at some point in your life is all but guaranteed: yes, you will. Whether it be for school, work, or just for fun, the Office suite of programs will find its way into your purview one way or another. The new questions are: have you been trained to use Office to its fullest extent? Do you have proper hardware to make the most of it? Certain features included with the 2021 Office Suite (such as dictation and auto computing) are new, take time to learn, and stay consistent with other Office programs. If you're in the market for a reliable laptop that comes conveniently bundled with some of the most powerful productivity software available, you've come to the right place.

The Microsoft Office Pro for Windows 2021 + HP EliteBook + Certificate Course Bundle is on sale for just $669.99 (reg. $2663). It includes everything you need to get started as a productivity icon; a secure and dependable HP EliteBook laptop, lifetime access to Microsoft Office Professional 2021, and all the lessons you'll need to make Office truly work for you. Consider that a one-time purchase of Microsoft Office Professional 2021 (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and so much more) costs $439.99 by itself, and the added benefits included with this bundle become apparent.

Despite its unassuming appearance, the HP EliteBook 840 is a powerhouse as it pertains to productivity and privacy. The 840 is rocking an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 60 W battery to power its beautiful 1080p 14" display. And though this machine is technically refurbished, it is in "A" grade condition, meaning it is near-mint with minimal scuffs and scratches on the case.

Each course in this bundle is led by a certified instructor (or team of certified instructors) in their respective field, so you can rest assured that you are learning current industry-standard skills from real professionals. For instance, the course titled "Microsoft Excel: Data Analysis with Pivot Tables" is headed up by Chris Dutton, a certified Excel expert and founder of the Excel Maven training platform, which teaches more than 25,000 students globally.

This value-packed bundle won't be around long, so be sure to act fast. Pick up the Microsoft Office Pro for Windows 2021 + HP EliteBook + Certificate Course Bundle today for just $669.99, a massive discount of 74% off list price.

Prices subject to change.