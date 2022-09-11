On a recent episode of Cartoonist Kayfabe, the guys dive into Dave Mckean's artwork in the collected Sandman Covers. I love Mckean's multimedia approach to designing covers for each issue of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman. When you open the book, you'll find Mckean's covers on the right side, and on the left you'll find commentary such as the list of the materials he used to make the image. He used everything from clay to collage to pen and ink. I haven't even read the Sandman series—it's on my reading list—but looking at these innovative covers is quite inspiring.
Cartoonist Kayfabe dives into Dave Mckean's artwork in The Collected Sandman Covers
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- art
- books
- dave Mckean
- Sandman
Books I'd sell my soul to read again for the first time.
So, I don't know about the soul selling – the market conditions are a bit uncertain these days given the predatory nature of capitalism, the ongoing destruction of the planet in the name of progress and empire, and the sub-poverty minimum wage. Except for union organizing…oh, that's another post. This is the specific Instagram account,… READ THE REST
In "The Other Shore", Thích Nhất Hạnh rewrote the patriarch's interpretation of the Heart Sutra
One of the last projects of the late Thích Nhất Hạnh was to offer to the world a new translation of the Heart Sutra: The Other Shore. Completed in 2014, and published in 2017, the presentation of a new translation, new language, as well as new concepts and categories, implies a new interpretation, new understandings… READ THE REST
Learn to sharpen pencils
Exhibit A: Matthew James Taylor's The Art of Sharpening Pencils (Styles & Techniques), a website you can go to right now that gets right to the point. Exhibit B: How to Sharpen Pencils by David Rees (previously at Boing Boing), which goes well beyond the point, but only once it's gotten there. Exhibit C: A… READ THE REST
This subscription is perfect for arts-and-crafts lovers
Unless a total shift happens to shake up the norm, most people spend their lives waking up, going to work, eating dinner, going to bed, and repeat. And, yes, there are some variables that change throughout, but we are largely bogged down by the commitments we must uphold to do important things like eat and have shelter. There's… READ THE REST
Get local channels without paying a fortune for cable with this indoor antenna
From your favorite prime-time shows to the local news, watching some TV shouldn't have to be all that complicated. But between tons of streaming services and cable, you've racked up some hefty monthly expenses, and all you really need is the basics! Is that really too much to ask? You deserve to have easily accessible local channels, no… READ THE REST
This reliable HP laptop comes with a lifetime subscription to Microsoft Office
The question of whether you will need to use Microsoft Office at some point in your life is all but guaranteed: yes, you will. Whether it be for school, work, or just for fun, the Office suite of programs will find its way into your purview one way or another. The new questions are: have you… READ THE REST