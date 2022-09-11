Casey Rubber Stamps is an iconic stamp shop in NYC

See how stamps are made inside NYC's iconic Casey Rubber Stamps. The shop has been owned by John Casey for nearly 20 years. It's located on East 11th Street in downtown NYC. I loved watching Casey make his stamps in the video. So much care and focus goes into his process. Residents and tourists can make their own rubber stamps in the shop, too. Nothing beats handmade items, so if you're in need of some high quality stamps, you can check out the shop's site here or stop by in person.

