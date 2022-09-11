Check out these famous logos recreated by AI

When the conversation around artificial intelligence taking away human jobs began to intensify, the one industry that seemed immune to the inevitable shift was art. Sure, you could design AI to perform manual labor or run complex computer systems with ease, but creating one that could replicate the passion behind a sonnet or painting would be impossible. In a foolish bit of naivety, I believed that AI would prompt people to search for meaning in art and creativity as it would likely be the final frontier of uniquely human expression. Well, it turns out that not only can AI produce high-quality art, but it can also knock out a picture in no time.

In the post linked above, a man recreated a bunch of classic and modern logos with the help of AI, and the results are stunning. Although several of the original logos still serve better as functional corporate logos in terms of simplicity, the AI-generated pieces are gorgeous interpretations in their own right. You can browse the gallery by clicking the arrows that border the artwork.