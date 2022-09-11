Cocaine and ketamine dealers in the UK are giving discounts in honor of the Queen's passing

According to a piece on Vice, drug dealers in the UK are feeling the loss of her Majesty and are passing the condolences (and the savings) on to their customers.
Drug dealers are marking Queen Elizabeth II's death by messaging customers with their condolences alongside specially discounted products including cocaine, weed and ketamine.
In a screenshot attached to a viral tweet, one seller sent out a mail shot text 13 minutes after the Queen's death at the age of 96 was announced on Thursday with a list of drugs and prices, including an ounce of weed for £150 and £30 grams of ketamine. Then they told their customers they were offering "a queen's dead discount on everything ask me for details".
