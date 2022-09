Nancy Pelosi was not at Lauren Boebert's debate this weekend, but her "con game" was the body of Boebert's responses. Her opponents' frustration is pretty clear, how do you debate someone who doesn't speak about anything they are asked?

This reminds me of a person I met at a party who just really wanted to convince me the Nazi arctic UFO base is real. No amount of agreeing could move them on to talking about anything else, even Big Foot.