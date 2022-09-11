On Twitter, MeidasTouch shared this perfect video from PoliticsGirl. In it, she asks a simple question: If all the things Trump's always claiming about stolen elections, witch hunts, political paybacks, violations of privacy were true, powerful, effective conservative law firms (not has-beens, hacks, and TV lawyers) would be lining up to represent an former president. But they aren't. "I think that tells you everything you need to know."
Trump having trouble finding quality lawyers to represent him
