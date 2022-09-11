Trump having trouble finding quality lawyers to represent him

Gareth Branwyn
Trump in 2019. Photo: Shutterstock

On Twitter, MeidasTouch shared this perfect video from PoliticsGirl. In it, she asks a simple question: If all the things Trump's always claiming about stolen elections, witch hunts, political paybacks, violations of privacy were true, powerful, effective conservative law firms (not has-beens, hacks, and TV lawyers) would be lining up to represent an former president. But they aren't. "I think that tells you everything you need to know."