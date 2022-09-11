Watch Roger the Rat, a film created during South Africa's pandemic lockdown

Roger the Rat is a film by artist Roger Ballen that was created during the pandemic lockdown in South Africa. His artwork constantly blows my mind. It excites and terrifies me all at once, and always leaves me hungry for me. You can watch Roger the Rat here for free. It's 25 minutes long, and filled with characters and imagery that crawl deep under my skin. Ballen is one of my favorite living artists, and I'm always looking forward to see what he dreams up next.

From Youtube: