Finally kiss annoying pop-up ads and videos goodbye with AdGuard

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

From paying your rent to sharing pics of your adorable dog to shopping for a new pair of jeans — is there anything you don't do on your phone these days? With all the content that you let through your phone, you've become all too familiar with annoying pop-up ads and unfortunate malware and can't always be sure prying eyes aren't creeping on your data.

No matter what you do on your phone, it should be a somewhat peaceful, private experience, which is why so many people are trusting AdGuard to enhance their time on the web. This unique app has multiple privacy and safety features that let you use your phone without worrying about giving away sensitive information or getting bombarded with annoying banner ads and videos.

Currently discounted to just $19.99, AdGuard proves to be an incredibly budget-friendly yet effective way to keep yourself safe when you're online. Featuring the "world's most advanced ad blocker," you'll finally stop getting your screen time interrupted by awkwardly placed banner ads, video ads, and pop-ups once and for all. The app will also ensure your data stays private so that the many trackers and activity analyzers that exist on the web can't get a hold of you.

While it's easy to see why you could appreciate AdGuard's protection, the app is also great to have around if you have kiddos that like to spend time online, as it can restrict their access to sites that feature inappropriate or even dangerous content. It can even help you steer clear of fraudulent and phishing websites and malware attacks that can cause major damage.

With all these great features, it's no wonder AdGuard has become a go-to for internet users, earning it high ratings online, including 4.6 out of 5 stars on G2, 4.7 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, and more.

Stay safe online with a lifetime subscription to AdGuard, now just $19.99.

Prices subject to change.